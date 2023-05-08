ALTON - Alton Police and Alton Fire Departments had a busy Saturday with multiple wreck calls.

One crash called in at 10:42 p.m. on Saturday resulted in a man being taken to the hospital after losing control of his vehicle. The motorist’s vehicle left the roadway and crossed the road over the front ramp of the Alton Fire Station on College Avenue, then ended up clipping a tree and crushed an air conditioner against a house in the 3200 block of College.

“The person hit two or three trees in the process of the crash before he hit the air conditioner at the house,” Alton Battalion Chief Tom House said in a Saturday report.

Another two-car accident left moderate to heavy damage to two vehicles.

“We had two to three different wrecks in Alton yesterday in different places,” House said. “It was a busy day Saturday.”

