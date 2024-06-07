ALTON — The Alton Police Department received a report of a possible jumper from the Clark Bridge last night, but after a thorough investigation, Alton Police Deputy Police Chief John Franke confirmed the individual has been located and is safe.

The incident unfolded on Thursday, June 6, 2024, between 5 and 6 p.m. when the Alton Police and Alton Fire Department responded to the scene.

Alton Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Matt Fisher said that the Alton Fire Department was called to the bridge, prompting the activation of the fire boat to search the Mississippi River under the Clark Bridge.

"The fire boat was activated, but we did not locate anything in the Mississippi River," Fisher said.

Authorities have confirmed that the individual in question is safe, and no further details have been released at this time.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text "START" to 88788. For mental health crises, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can be reached by dialing 988.

