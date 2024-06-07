ALTON — In the early hours of Friday, June 7, 2024, the Alton Police Department responded to a 911 call from a residence in the 200 block of West 19th Street. The call, received at 3:02 a.m., was abruptly disconnected, prompting immediate dispatch of officers to the scene.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said upon arrival, officers discovered two male subjects in the front yard of the residence. One of the individuals was found unresponsive and not breathing.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Officers initiated life-saving measures while awaiting the arrival of the Alton Fire Department, which continued resuscitation efforts upon arrival," Chief Ford said. "Despite these efforts, the subject was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident was domestic-related, and authorities have confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the general public. The investigation is currently active, with the Alton Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division collaborating with the Madison County Coroner’s Office, Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, and Illinois State Police. Further details will be provided as the investigation progresses."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text "START" to 88788. For mental health crises, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can be reached by dialing 988.

More like this: