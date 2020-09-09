ALTON - Alton Police and Alton Fire Department Rescue responded rapidly to a report of a shooting at the Quick Stop Convenience Store parking lot at 2605 College Ave. in Alton just after 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said from the early investigation it was discovered two males were sitting the Quick Stop parking lot in a red Toyota Corolla vehicle arguing over a gun and one apparently fired the weapon and shot the other’s upper right arm. The man with the gunshot wound was quickly transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Chief Simmons said.

The suspect then jumped into a mid-2000 model gray Ford Mustang parked by Dick’s Flowers in Upper Alton with another black male and fled east bound on College Avenue, the chief said.

“The suspect has dred locks and is wearing black pants and a white T-shirt,” Chief Simmons said.

The chief said Alton Police are investigating at the scene interviewing witnesses and searching for the suspect who fled the scene.

Anyone with any information that can assist the Alton Police in the investigation, contact (618) 463-3505.

