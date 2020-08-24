ALTON - The Alton Police Department responded to a serious motorcycle crash at 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in the 700 block of W. Broadway Ave. in Alton.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"After Alton Police Officers and Alton Fire Department rescue personnel arrived on scene, it was determined that the passenger of the motorcycle, possibly due to a medical related cause, fell off of the motorcycle, and struck the pavement," Alton Deputy Police Chief Marcos Pulido said.

The passenger was transported by Arch Air Medical Services to a St. Louis area hospital.

More like this:

Sep 26, 2023 - Alton Police Confirm Fatal Motorcycle Accident On Homer Adams Parkway

Aug 29, 2023 - One Airlifted To St. Louis Hospital: East Alton Police Investigate Serious Motorcycle Crash

Sep 5, 2023 - Three Injured In Serious Motorcycle-Deer Crash On Illinois Route 100

Aug 12, 2023 - Motorcyclist Dies In Fatal Crash On West Broadway Saturday Night

Aug 1, 2023 - St. Louis County Police Probe Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash With Motorcycle

 