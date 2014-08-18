Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons, and other officers, met today with Alton’s Coalition of Concerned Citizens to attempt to increase communication between The Alton Police and the black community.

Among topics discussed were the development of a minority recruitment plan for new officers and communication expectations during crisis situations.

Chief Simmons commented about the meeting by saying, “I feel very strongly that open lines of communication are going to be instrumental in moving Alton safely into the future. We want our citizens to know that The Alton Police Department is here to protect them no matter their race, sex, national origin or religion. This meeting was just the beginning of that.”

A follow-up meeting will be held for community and church leaders on Monday, September 8, 2014 at 12:00 p.m. at Monroe Memorial Church, 1823 Belle Street, in Alton. For more information about the meeting, contact Alton’s 4th Ward Alderwoman, Alice Martin at 618.462.5665.

