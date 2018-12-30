76TH CENTRALIA HOLIDAY CLASSIC

SATURDAY NIGHT

FINAL

BELLEVILLE WEST 62, ALTON 57: Alton's boys basketball team concluded the Centralia Holiday Tournament with an outstanding effort against Belleville West, one of the top teams in Illinois, Saturday night.



Lawrence Brazil III saved the best for last, as his career-high 30 points helped give West the Centralia title by a 62-57 margin.

E.J. Liddell was the only other Belleville West player in double figures, with 16 points.

Malik Smith led the Redbirds with 16 points, while Moory Woods scored 15 and Donovan Clay had 14.

The Redbirds are now 9-5 on the year, while West climbs to 15-0.

SEMIFINALS

ALTON 80, EVANSTON 68: In the second semifinal, Donovan Clay’s 21 points was the leader as four different players scored in double figures in the win over the Wildkits.

Moory Woods and Malik Smith had 17 points eachm while Ky’lun Rivers had 10 in the Redbirds’ win;

Lance Jones led the way for both teams with 27 points for Evanston, while Isaiah Holden added 13 for Evanston.

BELLEVILLE WEST 57, CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL 24: Senior forward E.J. Liddell led the Maroons with 16 points, while Jaylin Mosby tossed in 12 and Lawrence Brazil III added 11 in West’s semifinal win.

Not a single Central player was able to score in double figures in the semifinal game.

