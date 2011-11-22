November 22, 2011 – The City of Alton is preparing to celebrate its 175th anniversary of incorporation in 2012. In honor of this anniversary, the City of Alton is working with local schools, Alton Little Theater, Hayner Public Library, The Telegraph, River Bend Growth Association, Alton Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, and many other community organizations on the following projects:

Commemorative booklet celebrating 175 years of Alton.

Decals posted in offices and commercials establishments throughout the City.

Lapel pins, available for purchase.

Encouraging businesses to offer specials with a 175 year theme

A poster design contest for local elementary, middle, and high school students.

Encouraging schools to incorporate Alton’s history in their courses.

Working to have special events surrounding Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Halloween parades.

Working to have a signature event on or near the July 4 th or July 21 st .

or July 21 . Partnering with Alton Little Theater to have an Alton 175 th themed Vintage Voices.

themed Vintage Voices. Working with the Lovejoy Memorial to celebrate the 175th anniversary of Lovejoy’s martyrdom.

“We are in the early stages of events and commemorative items including a book, decal, and lapel pin,” said Mayor Tom Hoechst. “Alton is very fortunate to have rich history and many books and events have been written and held over the years. We hope to partner with a variety of organizations and citizens to appropriately honor this milestone.”

Alton incorporated as a City on July 21, 1837.

