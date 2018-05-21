COLLINSVILLE - Alton boys track and field team finished in fourth place in the IHSA Class 3A Collinsville Sectional on Saturday, the best finish sine 2005 for the Redbirds.

The Redbirds had three state qualifiers in the 4 x 100 relay (42.37), the 4 x 200 relay (1:29.65) and Johnathan Bumpers in the 300 low hurdles (39.72).

Ahmad Sanders narrowly missed qualifying with a 21-5 in the long jump, which captured fourth place. Deonte McCoy was third in the 100. Cassius Havis was fourth in the 800.

Alton also posted strong finishes in the shot put and discus. Jaquez Roberson was fourth in the shot put (49-4), while David Weaver was fourth in the discus (148-9). Alton’s 4 x 400 relay was fifth (3:25.22).

“We had a lot of really good performances today, including things we didn’t qualify for state,” Alton head coach Jeff White said. “We were really happy to finish first. We had several boys who had their best performances of the season and narrowly missed going to state, which is OK, because they tried their hardest.”

