Alton High School pitcher Bryan Hudson is still open to teams after the first two rounds of the 50th Anniversary Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft in Secaucus, N.J., Monday night.

There were 75 selections made over two rounds, plus supplemental picks for teams who had lost free agents in the previous season, on Monday.

Hudson is one of several top players still available for selection in Tuesday's portion of the draft, which will cover Rounds 3-10. He was ranked the eighth-best left-handed pitcher and 71st-best prospect overall by MLB going into the draft.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected shortstop Dansby Swanson of Vanderbilt as the first overall pick Monday, with the St. Louis Cardinals selecting outfielder Nick Plummer of Brother Rice High School in Bloomfield Township, Mich., 23rd overall. The Cardinals also picked right-handed pitcher Jake Woodford of H.B. Plant High School in Tampa, Fla., with the 39th pick of the draft and third baseman Bryce Denton of Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn., with the 66th pick of the draft.

The draft resumes at noon today with Rounds 3-10; coverage will be live-streamed at the Major League Baseball web site, mlb.com; the Diamondbacks will have the first pick of the day. Rounds 11-40 will take place beginning at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

