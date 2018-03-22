ALTON - An event for local non-profit organizers to community leaders to build relationships with 10-15 Metro East banks to discuss Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) collaboration opportunities will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 4.

The Metro East Community Development Coalition is excited to host "Passport to Partnerships."

Passports to Partnerships is a space for non-profit organizations and community leaders to meet and build relationships with 10 - 15 Metro East banks to discuss Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) collaboration opportunities. The program will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Participants will have a few minutes to meet and quickly make an elevator pitch about their organization’s mission and/or upcoming projects to each area bank representative. The ultimate goal of the event is to identify potential opportunities for partnership between banks and community organizations.

Participants will leave with a “passport” containing:

Contact information for each bank.

Tips on how to improve their pitch or proposal.

Follow-up instructions on how to continue the partnership with participating banks.

Nonprofit and community leaders working in community development or initiatives rooted in a particular neighborhood or defined service area are encouraged to attend.

For those who can't make this event, but still want to participate join another Passport to Partnership event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27, at SIUE East St. Louis Campus at 601 James R. Thompson Blvd. in East St. Louis.

Organizers issued a special thank you to the Metro East Lenders Group and Woodforest National Bank for sponsoring the refreshments.

Major Small Business Revolution event planned for Friday

Celebrate the announcement of the six businesses featured on Small Business Revolution's - Main Street series at the Broadway Bash. Live music by "Flip the Frog", local artisans and vendors along with beer and food sales will be set up on Broadway between Langdon and George Streets. This open air festival will also be held in conjunction with the Mustache March fundraiser.

Ty Pennington and Amanda Brinkman from Small Business Revolution will announce the six businesses who will be featured in Season 3 of the series at 7 p.m.

A free shuttle service will run from the Henry Street parking lot at the corner of Henry and Landmarks Boulevard. The site will serve as the shuttle pick up and drop off point. Shuttles will run between 4 and 9 p.m.

