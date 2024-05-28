ALTON - This year’s Alton Memorial Day Parade grand marshals group was loaded with individuals who had played in an important part of the U.S. legacy during their time in service to their country.

The four parade marshals were Bernie Caldwell, who served in the early 50s in the Marines.

Alice Thompson, a U.S. Navy veteran, who served from 1950-1954.

Harry Kortkamp, a U.S. Marine, who served from 1951-1954.

Harry Mack, a U.S. Navy veteran who served from 1949 to 1954.

Steve Schwartz, a spokesperson for East End Improvement Association, the sponsor of the Annual Alton Memorial Day Parade, said it was a privilege to have such top-caliber veterans as the parade marshals for the 2024 event.

“All four were absolutely great,” he said. “They were Korean-era veterans. We are trying to get as many older gentlemen and lady veterans in as soon as possible.”

