Carlos Anderson goes in for a convincing slam dunk against Collinsville late in the game. The dunk was a turning point in the game, stopping a surge by Collinsville. (Photo courtesy of C.B. Jackson)

COLLINSVILLE - Alton increased its overall record to 8-1 and 3-1 in the Southwestern Conference with a 61-53 victory over Collinsville at Virgil Fletcher Gym.

A fourth-quarter dunk by Carlos Anderson stopped a surge by Collinsville when the Kahoks got within 53-48. Anderson totaled 11 points on the night.

Collinsville is now 3-6 overall and 0-4 in the Southwestern Conference.

Bryan Hudson led Alton with 19 points; Maurice Edwards had 12 points.

Alton doesn’t play again until Dec. 29 when it faces Chicago Harlan in the 10 a.m. game in the Centralia Holiday Tournament.

Alton had leads of 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and 30-17 at halftime.

