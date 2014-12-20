Alton basketball

Carlos Anderson goes in for a convincing slam dunk against Collinsville late in the game. The dunk was a turning point in the game, stopping a surge by Collinsville. (Photo courtesy of C.B. Jackson)

COLLINSVILLE - Alton increased its overall record to 8-1 and 3-1 in the Southwestern Conference with a 61-53 victory over Collinsville at Virgil Fletcher Gym.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

A fourth-quarter dunk by Carlos Anderson stopped a surge by Collinsville when the Kahoks got within 53-48. Anderson totaled 11 points on the night.

Collinsville is now 3-6 overall and 0-4 in the Southwestern Conference.

Bryan Hudson led Alton with 19 points; Maurice Edwards had 12 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton doesn’t play again until Dec. 29 when it faces Chicago Harlan in the 10 a.m. game in the Centralia Holiday Tournament.

Alton had leads of 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and 30-17 at halftime.

 

 

 

 

More like this:

Sep 28, 2023 - Anderson Hospital Recognizes Board Member for 55 Years of Service

3 days ago - An Illinois iLottery Player Is $392,000 Richer After Winning On Fast Play Twenty 20s

Jul 5, 2023 - Godfrey Family Fun Fest Has Enormous Turnout, Fun For Attendees

Aug 20, 2023 - Alton Community Boxing Club Relocating With New Partner YWCA

Jun 29, 2023 - Hit A Home Run With All Star Restaurant Week In Alton & Collinsville

 