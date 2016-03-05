



ALTON - Two teams with long-standing basketball traditions locked horns on Friday night, and in the end, the Alton Redbirds pulled out a huge 66-62 victory over Quincy to capture the IHSA Class 4A Alton Regional.

Maurice Edwards had a big game for the Redbirds, leading all scorers with 24 points. Several of the points were must-shots. Edwards also helped direct the Redbirds offensive attack all night long and on defense was simply stellar, his coach Eric Smith said.

Alton, 15-10, faces archrival Edwardsville, 25-4, at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fletcher Gym in Collinsville for the IHSA Sectional semifinal matchup. East Moline United and Rock Island play at Normal West at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner advances to the 7 p.m. sectional final at Collinsville; the winner advances to the March 15 Normal Supersectional at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena.

With a little over four minutes remaining, the Redbirds were behind 62-53, but quickly they became to come back. Edwards had a critical dunk to spark the Redbirds back to victory. Marcus Latham was also a key for the Redbirds down the stretch and finished with 12 points.

Quincy led 22-17 at the end of the first quarter, 34-27 at the half and 53-43 at the end of three. Alton outscored Quincy by an astonishing 23-9 in the final frame.

Smith said he couldn’t be more pleased to pull off the upset in the regional final against such a quality team in Quincy.

“The kids competed and battled all the way to the end,” he said. “We emphasized trying to get more touches in the middle of the zone, but I thought we settled a little too much on jump shots early in the game. I have to credit the kids, they kept battling.”

Edwards was simply all over the court and continues to be a key component of the team with his defensive skills, Smith said. Without Edwards’ play on defense, the Redbirds may not have pulled out the victory.

Mike Dade led Quincy with 19 points. Quincy finishes with a 21-6 record.

Kevin Caldwell Jr. had 11 points, Paul Harris had nine points and Tre Smith had eight points. Jordan Golley contributed two points was outstanding on defense off the bench, Smith said. Coach Smith said Golley's defensive efforts were a key to the victory.

The Redbirds led 12-11 in the first quarter, but then Quincy pulled ahead 16-15. The Redbirds were behind most of the game until the burst at the end.

Smith said Quincy does have a strong history with its program and the coaches have done “a really good job with the kids” the last few years.

“They are very structured and the nice part for us is we just kept grinding,” Smith said. “We buckled down and did a nice job.”

