ALTON – Senior outfielder Jordan Watsek has emerged as a key player for the Alton High softball team in the spring of 2024. With a career marked by consistent performance both at the plate and in the field, Watsek's contributions have been integral to the Redbirds' success.

Watsek, recognized as the Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for Alton High, posted a .333 on-base percentage and an impressive .812 fielding percentage this season. Her ability to consistently set up scoring opportunities and her defensive prowess has made her a standout player.

"Our team had what is needed to win," Watsek said. "We just had to learn to execute better. The little things add up to great things for a team."

Under the guidance of Coach Dan Carter, Watsek and her teammates focused on fundamental skills and showed continuous improvement throughout the season. Carter praised Watsek for her work ethic and leadership.

"Jordan was our starting center fielder," Carter said. "She was great in center field and was one of the anchors for us on defense. She caught a lot of fly balls in the outfield. She is a very solid player overall."

Watsek's dedication to the sport has led her to decide to continue her softball career at Lewis and Clark Community College for the 2024-2025 academic year.

"She realized later in the season it would be a good fit for her," Carter added. "She will do a great job there at Lewis and Clark. She started in eighth grade and worked hard all the way through her high school career. Her hard work really paid off for her. She was a good team leader."

As Watsek prepares to take the next step in her athletic journey, her achievements at Alton High have left a lasting impact on the team and the community.

