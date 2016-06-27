ALTON - BJC Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is pleased to welcome Brett Wassink, PA-C, and Stephanie Yniguez, PA-C, to Alton Orthopedic Clinic.

Wassink received his master’s degree in Physician Assistant Studies from Southern Illinois University in 2013. He continued with his residency at the Illinois Bone and Joint Institute, managing orthopedic trauma with extensive experience in the operating room and patient consultation. Since completing his residency in 2014, Brett continued gaining skills and experience not only as a physician assistant at the Illinois Bone and Joint Institute, but also serving as a clinical coordinator.

Wassink is passionate about educating his patients and helping them make informed decisions about their health.

“Practicing orthopedics is not just about treating an illness or pain, it is also about educating and supporting patients to become healthier and more involved in their care,” he says. “It is very important to educate patients and give them the tools to better themselves.”

Yniguez received her master’s degree in Exercise Science with a specialty in Athletic Training in 2011 from the University of Toledo in Ohio. After two years as a certified athletic trainer, she wanted to expand her skill set and care for people beyond athletes. Stephanie then received her master’s in Physician Assistant Studies in 2015 from the University of Toledo. She remains a certified athletic trainer and found the perfect combination of her passions for sports and health care as a physician assistant with a specialty in orthopedics.

“To achieve quality care, it is important to have patients more involved with their treatment and to be a part of their health care team,” Stephanie says. “By doing so, as a health care professional, I am able to give the best care possible to my patients.”

BJC Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine has two locations in Illinois, which can be reached at 618-463-7600. On the campus of Alton Memorial Hospital, the practice is located at 4 Memorial Drive, Building B, Suite 130. In Edwardsville, the practice is located at 8 Sunset Hills Professional Center. For more information, please visit bjcmedicalgroup.org.

