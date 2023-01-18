ALTON - The Alton Police Department received a report at 1:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, of a male subject walking in the 1200 block of East Broadway while armed with a handgun. Officers located a subject matching the description of the male subject with what appeared to be a handgun in his left hand as well as a rifle in a backpack.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said officers ordered the male to drop the weapon, but he disobeyed commands and instead racked the weapon and continued walking away from the officers.

"Despite the male suspect continuing to disobey lawful commands, officers were able to detain him and take him into custody despite resistance," Chief Ford said. "He is now in custody at the Alton Jail."

Ford concluded: "Ultimately, the handgun and rifle were determined to be realistic looking less-lethal guns. It is unclear what the suspect's intentions were but the officers showed great restraint in what could have easily been a lethal encounter."

