Alton Police and Illinois State Police are currently investigating an officer involved shooting after the suspect drew a weapon from his waistband.

At 4:14 pm officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in the area of McClure and Harriett Streets. Upon officer arrival witnesses described the suspect and directed officers to Sidney Street.

An officer located the suspect and ordered him several times to get on the ground. The suspect refused to comply with the officer's commands and instead drew a gun from his waistband.

The officer discharged his weapon, striking the suspect. The suspect was transported via ambulance to Alton Memorial Hospital and later transported to a St. Louis Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

The officer was uninjured and, as a matter of departmental policy, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The initial investigation disclosed that the gun the suspect drew was an airsoft type handgun. The handgun looks identical to a Glock semi-automatic handgun, carried by the Alton Police Department's officers.

We are working with the Illinois State Police while they conduct an independent, unbiased investigation of this incident. The results will be sent to the State's Attorney's Office for review.

Information will be released as it becomes available.

