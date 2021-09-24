ALTON — Alton Odyssey Tours will restart its Haunted Craft Beer Walks and Haunted Trolley Tours this fall.

The Trolley Tours and Haunted Craft Beer Walks begin at My Just Desserts, 31 East Broadway in Alton, IL. The historic Simeon Ryder Building dates to 1845 and served as a courthouse in the mid-1800s. Abraham Lincoln was a frequent visitor to Alton and practiced law in the building. Tours begin in the second-floor meeting room, where ghost-hunting tools are active and orbs are abundant.

Trolley Tours include a three-hour jaunt to some of Alton’s most sinister haunts. This year features a long-awaited return to the very creepy Milton School and the scene of a tragic murder. This site begs the question, "Can a haunted location be too scary?"

No trolley tour is complete without a visit to the enigmatic McPike Mansion. Sitting vacant, aside from its ghostly inhabitants, this historic dwelling is the epitome of a haunted house. Guests will also participate in a dark room session in the vaulted wine cellar.

In 2017, Old Bakery Beer Company and Alton Odyssey Tours teamed up to provide the area’s first Haunted Craft Beer Walk. The stroll includes stops at five haunted locations paired with a five-ounce pouring of one of five different Old Bakery brews.

Haunted Craft Beer Walks begin in the Ryder Building, overlooking the mighty Mississippi River. Following a quick version of Ghosts 101, guests proceed to the brick ovens of the old Kendall Cracker Factory. The third pouring takes place in the tunnels of the Underground Railroad at the Enos Sanitarium. Next is a stop at the Old Post Office followed by a visit to the once splendid Grand Theater.

Ghost hunters are encouraged to bring cameras and ghost hunting equipment. Dinner tours include a sumptuous meal prepared by My Just Desserts: Autumn Salad, Chicken Tetrazzini, homemade roll, and choice of Pumpkin Pecan Pie or Toll House Brownie.

HAUNTED CRAFT BEER WALKS take place on October 1,8,15,22 & 29. at 8 p.m. Cost is $45 per person and you must be 21 years of age to participate.

TROLLEY TOURS

Bare Bones tour on October 9 at 7 p.m. ($45 pp)

Eating with the Entities tours take place on October 16, 23 & 29 at 6 p.m. ($60 pp)

Witching Hour tours will be held Oct. 16, 23 & 29 from 10:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. ($45 pp)

Tours sell out quickly and are on a first-come basis.

For reservations, visit AltonHauntedTours.com.

We will follow the current CDC recommendations for the prevention of Covid – 19.

Masks will be required indoors and on the trolley.

