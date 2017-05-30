JACKSON, Tenn. - Three hundred twenty-eight students have been named to the Union University Dean's List for the spring 2017 semester.

Meghan Nicole Boyd, Alton, has been named to the Dean's List.



The Dean's List includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.



Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is characterized by quality Christ-centered teaching and learning. Union offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing.



About 3,500 students are currently enrolled.





