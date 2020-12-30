ALTON - Alton Branch of the NAACP President Andy Hightower today announced the first Martin Luther King Jr. Motorcade celebration set for January 17, 2021, that will begin at Lincoln-Douglas Square in Downtown Alton and end at James Killion (Salu) Park.

Dr. King was born January 15, 1929, in Atanta, Ga. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an American federal holiday marking the birthday of the legendary civil rights leader. The holiday is similar to other holidays set under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. Each year, the Alton Branch of the NAACP has a well-attended celebration in mid-January.

"Season’s greetings friends!," Hightower said. "It has undoubtedly been a challenging year with the COVID-19 world pandemic. In addition to a world pandemic, we have also dealt with the exposure of racial injustices at a precedence unseen by most of us in our lifetimes. With this in mind, it is of the utmost importance that in the new year, we celebrate the memory and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

"Please join the Alton Branch NAACP in our first Martin Luther King, Jr. motorcade celebration scheduled for Sunday, January 17, 2021. Our theme: 'Making Lives Matter, Where Do We Go from Here', acknowledges the work we have yet to do. The motorcade is in celebration of the example set by MLK, Jr. and the hope he instilled in our community, that change will come.

"We ask that all motorcade participants meet at the Lincoln-Douglas Square in Alton by 1 p.m. on that Sunday. This is to ensure a prompt 2 p.m. departure to James Killion (Salu) Park in Alton. The motorcade route is to be determined. We welcome any creative decor you may choose to add to your vehicle for the motorcade. Upon arrival at the park, there will be a wreath-laying in honor of Dr. King and brief remarks made to commemorate the moment."

Hightower closed by saying: "We look forward to seeing you, and to ensure your health and safety, we ask all participants to continue practicing social distancing. The motorcade will be a safe, socially distanced, CDC compliant event. If you have any questions or suggestions, please call Rosetta Brown at 618-580-2394. Your participation is greatly appreciated."

