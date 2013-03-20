Cathy Bagby, board member, researcher and volunteer was honored Wednesday, March 13, 2013. Cathy is the museum's 'Woman of the Year' and was recognized with a plaque and commendation at the monthly board meeting.

Ms. Bagby has proven herself worthy of this award by showing selfless devotion and hard work on behalf of the Alton Museum of History and Art. Cathy serves as a researcher and tour guide, opening the museum on Saturdays and other days when needed. Cathy does vast amounts of research on behalf of the museum, its members and guests. Cathy is always ready to help with any project the museum is involved with. She is co-host with John Langley of the very popular Friday Night at the Museum and has helped the museum maintain its highest standards.

