ALTON - The Alton Municipal Band continues its 134th season with more innovative programming and special events, performing at Lewis and Clark Community College for Summerfest, and featuring The Red and Black Brass Band of St. Louis.

Thursday, in lieu of its normal park concert, the band will be the headlining act at Summerfest, an all-ages, family friendly festival at Lewis and Clark Community College. The festival, which begins at 4 p.m., will feature food trucks, fun activities, and free giveaways. At its conclusion, the band will present an encore performance of its children’s concert. This concert will begin at 7 p.m. Audience members are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy one of the many food truck offerings on the LCCC campus.

Sunday, concerts in the park return, featuring the viral St. Louis sensation “The Red and Black Brass Band.” Famous for performing in the streets of St. Louis, this group is sure to get toes tapping at Haskell Park. Sunday’s concert begins at 7 PM.

The Alton Municipal Band strives to provide quality, innovative programming for concertgoers every summer. For more information, follow the Alton Municipal Band on Facebook.

