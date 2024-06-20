

ALTON — The Alton area is in for a musical treat this week when popular local baritone Jared Hennings will be the featured performer at the Alton Municipal Band concerts.

Hennings will perform with the other Alton Muny Band members at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at Riverview Park and again at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Haskell Park.

The concerts, part of the Alton Municipal Band’s tradition of excellence, will feature the theme “Lions, Tigers, and Bears… Oh My,” promising to delight audience members of all ages.

Hennings, known for his powerful baritone voice, will serenade the crowd with three vocal tunes.

Concertgoers can stay cool with fans from the Hayner Public Library District as they enjoy the warm summer evenings in the parks.

Adam Rodgers, Board Chair of the Alton Municipal Band, encourages the community to attend and experience the musical offerings.

For more information, follow the Alton Municipal Band on Facebook.



