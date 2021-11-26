ALTON - The Alton Municipal Band has a free holiday concert set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday, December 5, at Faith Fellowship Church (4719 Seminary Road in Alton). Alton Municipal Band Conductor David Drillinger will take the podium and lead the band in some special holiday selections for one night only.

"We were excited to perform in the parks again this past summer and wanted to provide another opportunity for the musicians to bring music and good cheer to everyone," Drillinger said. "Local entertainer Jared Hennings will be the guest soloist for the holiday concert. He has performed on several occasions with the Alton Municipal Band during the Summer Concerts in the Park program, which will enter its 132nd season performing at both Haskell Park and Riverview Park locations next summer. You know Jared from his many performances around town, including Vintage Voices, Alton Little Theater, Lewis and Clark Community College, and many others."

Drillinger and the other Alton Municipal Band members added: "Please join us on December 5th to kick off the holidays with your favorite songs of the season!"

For more information about the Alton Municipal Band, email info@altonmunyband.org, or call (618)-468-1237.

