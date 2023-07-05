ALTON - This week, because of construction at Riverview Park, the The Alton Municipal Band's Thursday concert is moving to the Alton Amphitheater.

At 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, July 6, the Alton Municipal Band will perform at the Alton Amphitheater, with a picturesque view of Clark Bridge and the Mississippi River.

"We're excited to get the chance to play at this beautiful facility," Adam Rodgers, board chair of the Alton Municipal Band, said. "It is hard to believe we're already halfway done with the concert series!"

Featured this week is the Alton High School Jazz Band, under the direction of Chris Jarden.

"These young musicians represent the future of music in our community, and audiences will enjoy their toe-tapping rendition of jazz favorites," Rogers said. "In addition, Lewis and Clark Community College will be on-site, with information about their course offerings and activities. Blazer, the mascot, will be on-hand to lead the famous children’s march."

The concert will then repeat at 7 p.m. on Sunday evening at Haskell Park.

The Alton Municipal Band is in week five of its eight-week season 2023 summer season.

