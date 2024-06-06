ALTON - The Alton Municipal Band kicks off its 134th season this week, with songs new and old!

Vocalist Robyn Brandon will bring her jazzy selections to the stage at Riverview Park and Haskell Park, backed by the band’s capable musicians.

With construction complete at Riverview Drive, the band is excited to return to its historic gazebo in the Christian Hill neighborhood.

Sunday’s concert at Haskell Park will feature an additional special guest: The Mobile Tropical Sno will be present for all who wish to purchase a frozen treat.

Thursday concerts at Riverview Park begin at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday concerts at Haskell Park begin at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or a picnic, and enjoy music by this historic ensemble.

