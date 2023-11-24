ALTON - The Alton Municipal Band is getting ready to spread holiday cheer with a free concert of live music, just in time to kick off the holiday season. The band will play all of your favorite classics, as well as new tunes that are sure to delight.

Vocalist Susan Stanard will grace the stage as the featured soloist, sharing her wonderful voice with all in attendance.

The concert, to be held at First Presbyterian Church of Alton, will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, December 3, 2023. Light refreshments will follow.

The Alton Municipal Band is in its 134th season: to learn more about the band, follow “Alton Municipal Band” on Facebook, or visit its webpage at altonmunyband.org

