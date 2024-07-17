ALTON - The Alton Municipal Band continues its 134th season of Concerts in the Parks with band alumnus and clarinet soloist Sophie Browning-Brodack.

Browning-Brodack, who was recently accepted into the doctoral program at the University of Missouri, will dazzle the audience with her incredible artistry. A former member of the band, this homecoming concert will be special for the band and audience alike.

The theme for the week is “Summer Sizzlin’.” The concert will be presented on Thursday at 7:30, at Riverview Park, and Sunday at 7, at Haskell Park.

Since 1891, the Alton Municipal Band has provided free, family friendly entertainment for the residents of Alton. For more information about the band, visit “Alton Municipal Band” on Facebook.

