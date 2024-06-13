ALTON - The Alton Municipal Band continues it’s 134th season of Concerts in the Parks with well-known area vocalist Susan Parton Stanard.

The theme for the week is “That’s a Novel Idea,” and will feature many “novelty” pieces for band, which are sure to make the audience laugh. The band will then depart from the comedic theme as the featured soloist performs a few jazz tunes to get toes tapping.

Representatives from The Hayner Public Library District will be on-hand to share information about their summer programs, so audience members can learn about the library’s large variety of opportunities and ask any questions they have.

The Municipal Band continues it’s tradition of excellence on Thursday evening at Riverview Park, and Sunday evening at Haskell Park. Follow the Alton Municipal Band on Facebook for more information.

