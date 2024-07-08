ALTON — Rick Faccin, a dedicated public servant and lifelong resident of Alton, has died. Faccin, who graduated from Alton High and held degrees from Lewis and Clark Community College, Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville, and St. Louis University, was well-known for his extensive work with Catholic Charities and his service to Madison County.

Faccin's career with Catholic Charities spanned 22 years, during which he was responsible for the placement, safety, and welfare of over 1,000 children who were abused or neglected. His efforts earned him the distinguished service award from Catholic Charities in 2001 and the Father M.J. Quilligan Humanitarian Award in 2009.

From December 1994 to November 2000, Faccin served on the Madison County Board, where he was notably active in road and street projects for his district.

He was elected Madison County Auditor in November 2002, a role in which he excelled, receiving the Certificate Achievement For Excellence In Financial Reporting multiple times and being named Auditor of the Year in 2010 by the Illinois Association of County Auditors.

Bishop John Williams at one time presented Faccin with a humanitarian award, acknowledging his significant contributions to the Tri-City area of Granite, Madison, and Venice.

"Mr. Faccin deserves this recognition, which honored the memory of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King and his words of love, nonviolence, and equality, because of his constant support and charitable donations," Bishop Williams said. "For the last 12 years, Mr. Faccin came to our community to help serve food to our people. It didn’t matter if it was an election year or not. He has shown that he cares for our people and for that we thank him."

Funeral services for Faccin are pending. Another story featuring interviews with close colleagues of the esteemed Alton resident is set to be published on Monday.

