ALTON — The Alton community is preparing to say farewell to a beloved local figure, Roaddecker D. Watts, known affectionately as "Roe."

Visitation services are scheduled for Monday, June 17, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cathy M. Williams and Sons Funeral Home LLC, with the funeral to follow the next day at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.

Watts was found deceased at a residence at 3:02 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2024. The Alton Police Department is currently investigating his death. Known for his many years working in the men's clothing department at JCPenney, Roe was a cherished member of the Alton community.

In addition to the planned services, JCPenney has set up a display in the Alton store where community members can leave cards or messages in memory of Roe.

The visitation will continue on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1 E. 6th Street in Alton, immediately followed by the funeral service.

Cathy Williams said she expects large attendance at Roe's visitation and funeral.

"The community's outpouring of support shows the significant impact Roe had on those around him, both personally and professionally," Cathy said. "He was an amazing person."

