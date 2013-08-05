Registration for the Fifth Annual Alton Miles for Meso 5K & 2K Fun Run/Walk is now open. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 21, 2013. Over the past five years, the Alton race has raised $100,000 to benefit mesothelioma, an aggressive cancer caused by asbestos exposure that kills 10,000 Americans annually. Miles for Meso races have been held across the country from New York, to Florida to Washington state and many places in between. Together, they have raised more than $300,000 for cancer research. The event is being hosted by the Simmons Law Firm and organized by Metro Tri Club.

“This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Alton Miles for Meso race,” said Firm CEO Gregg Kirkland. “When the firm committed to raising funds and awareness of mesothelioma through 5K races 5 years ago, we had no idea how much the program would grow.”

Article continues after sponsor message

This year, elite athletes will race for a $10,000 purse, an increase from last year’s $6,200. The top ten 5K elite race finishers in both the elite men’s and women’s categories will receive cash prizes, with a first place prize of $2,000. Similarly, the top three winners of the 5K Run will win cash prizes, $250 for a first place finish, $150 for second, and $100 for third.

The event is split into two separate races. The Age Group 5K race and 2K Fun Run/Walk begin at 8:30 a.m. and are geared toward amateur and recreational runners and walkers. The elite 5K race follows at 9:30 a.m. Separating the two events will allows age group runners and walkers to watch the professional runners compete, according to Race Director Mike Wever. Wever encourages residents and other community members to line the streets to cheer on and support the runners.

More like this: