NORMAL - Alton Middle School’s River Wrischnik qualified for Saturday’s state cross county championship after finishing sectionals with a time of 11:58.

River has been running in the Read, Write and Run program since he was in kindergarten and has been a member of the CC team since sixth grade. River has also been a member of the AMS Track team, where he runs the 1600 and 800-meter events. He also competes in several local 5k events around the Riverbend Area, including the annual Thanksgiving Great River Road Run.

Wrischnik was able to cut some time off his sectional resulting finish with a time of 11:55.

