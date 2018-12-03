BOLINGBROOK - The Alton Middle School girls’ seventh-grade basketball team will be playing for the Class 4A championship after winning a pair of games on Saturday in Bolingbrook.

The Jr. Redbirds defeated Gwendolyn Brooks Junior High of Harvey Saturday morning in the quarterfinals 39-18 and won their semifinal game over Frankfort Hickory Creek 33-17 to move into the final on Thursday night.

In the quarterfinal, the Jr. Redbirds jumped to a 15-4 lead after one quarter, then extended the advantage to 28-4 at halftime, and never looked back.

Guard Kiyoko Proctor led Alton with 15 points, all on threes, while Jarius Powers added 11.

In the semifinal against Hickory Creek, Alton got off to a fast start again, leading Hickory Creek after three 27-7 in punching their ticket to the championship game.

Proctor again led the Jr. Redbirds, scoring 12 points, while Powers had nine.

Alton plays Shorewood Troy in the final Thursday night at Brooks Middle School in Bolingbrook. The tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

