ALTON - Alton Middle School received a $10,000 donation from Amazon for their STEM education program Wednesday morning.

Amazon representatives said the technology and innovation fuel their business and it’s exciting to be able to provide resources to the students and teachers for their STEM education.

Cindy Inman, Alton Middle School Principal, said the donation is going to make a large impact on how much the district will be able to advance the middle school’s STEM program.

“This donation is huge for the students. Not only is it going to support the program now but it’s going to allow them to move forward,” Inman said. “The teachers already have an idea of what they want to move the program further with more advanced robotic kits that we were desperately needing.”

