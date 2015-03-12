Alton Middle School has four wrestlers who qualified for the IESA state championship meet this weekend.

The four are Bryant Minton, a sixth grader, 65 pounds; Garrett Sims, 95 pounds, eighth grader; Algenon Wilson, a seventh grader, 145 pounds, and Kyle Hughes, a seventh grader, 275 pounds.

Wilson leads the team with a 29-1 record going into the meet and could contend for a state title.

Alton Middle School is coached by Jesse Macias and Ben Bregenzer, who wrestled for the Redbirds in 2011.

Wilson said his goal is simple: “I want to win first.”

He follows a brother and father as a wrestler and said he loves the physical part of wrestling.

Minton, who goes also by “Mighty Mouse,” has left his mark on the wrestling mats this season for Alton Middle. He said he is looking for a strong place at state.

Sims has been working toward a goal of qualifying for state the last few years. He said he feels great that he made state this year and accomplished the goal.

Hughes said he also hopes to finish in the top echelon at state and he is excited about the opportunity.

Coach Bregenzer said he hopes his boys can bring home four medals from this weekend’s tourney.

“I think this is the most we have qualified for state,” he said. “I think all of them have a good shot at placing.”

