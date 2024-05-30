ALTON - As a 1983 graduate of Alton High School, Dr. Cindy Inman always knew she wanted to return to the school district as a teacher and administrator.

After a 31-year career in the Alton Community Unit School District #11, the Alton Middle School principal will be retiring later this summer. But she couldn’t be prouder of the work she has done for the district, or more thankful for how her career has unfolded at the same schools she graduated from.

“It feels like you’re giving back to the community that you love and believe in. This is where you gave your passion to,” Inman said. “I feel like I’ve done a lot for the school district. I love everything and everything they’ve done for me. I’m telling you, these students have touched my life in more ways than one.”

Inman started her tenure at ACUSD11 as a teacher at Mark Twain Elementary. She went on to become a wellness coordinator, literacy coach, assistant principal, curriculum coordinator and principal, finally landing at Alton Middle School. With 1,300 students under her care, she has spent the last eight years as principal of one of the largest middle schools in Illinois.

Inman said that working at ACUSD11 has been “fantastic.” She is proud of her career spent helping students and working with kids to give them all of the opportunities she can.

“When I went into teaching, my whole heart, my desire was to work for the Alton School District,” she said. “I got that opportunity to be a teacher and I have loved every minute of it. I’ve had the opportunity to touch the lives of preschool students all the way up through high school students through my career.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Her colleagues also recognize Inman’s devotion. Superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner noted that Inman is a powerful leader with impressive commitment to the Alton school district.

“Cindy has just been a phenomenal leader. In her 31 years here, she has been outstanding in every single role and especially as an administrator,” Baumgartner added. “As any parent or staff member at Alton Middle School will share, she is intelligent, caring and as dedicated to Alton as they come.”

It’s bittersweet, then, to be leaving. Inman said it’s a little “scary” to think about what she’ll be doing every morning if not driving to Alton Middle School. But she’s also excited for the next opportunity that has presented itself.

Under Inman’s leadership, Alton Middle School was named a Capturing Kids' Hearts Champion School in both 2023 and 2024. This honor recognizes schools that build relationships with students. Inman plans to work with Capturing Kids' Hearts to help other educators apply the CKH framework to their classrooms.

She also has four grandkids, and she’s looking forward to spending time with them. Still, she can’t help but seek out opportunities to help students. She thinks of her own teachers who helped her as a student at ACUSD11, and she is thankful for the chance to do the same for kids today.

“Just continuously giving back, that’s kind of been my passion,” she said. “You see those same people giving back to the community and you keep thinking, that’s what I want to do.”

Inman has certainly done exactly that during her career at ACUSD11. Congratulations, Dr. Cindy Inman!

More like this:

Related Video: