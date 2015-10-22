ALTON - Alton Middle School's Drama Club, under the direction of Paul Pitts, will present Hairspray JR. to the stage on Thursday, November 19th, Friday November 20th, and Saturday 21st at 7:00 PM nightly. Admission is $8.00 for Adults and $6.00 for Students. The performance venue is in the historic AMS Auditorium, 2200 College Ave. in Alton. The entrance is in the Main Building.

Hairspray JR is a musical with music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman and is based on the 1988 John Waters film Hairspray. The songs include 1960s-style dance music and "downtown" rhythm and blues. Hairspray is a social commentary on the injustices of parts of American society in the 1960s. The musical's original Broadway production opened on August 15, 2002. In 2003 it won eight Tony Awards out of thirteen nominations. It ran for over 2,500 performances and closed on January 4. 2009. Hairspray has also had national tours, a London West End production, and numerous foreign productions and was adapted as a 2007 musical film. The London production was nominated for a record-setting eleven Laurence Olivier Awards, winning for Best New Musical and in three other categories. The public is formally invited to attend.

Synopsis: Welcome to the 60s! Hairspray JR. follows the story of bubbly teen Tracy Turnblad (played by Anna Bagwill) as she chases her dream of dancing on the hit Corny Collins Show, snatching the heartthrob Link Larkin (played by Gabe Levin). With her best friend Penny Pingleton (played by Audrey Neace) and Seaweed (played by Micah Logan) by her side, she fights for integration. This energetic production includes catchy tunes like “Good Morning Baltimore,” “Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now,” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” this musical is a treat for all ages.

Hairspray JR. is a show that will celebrate our students' diversity and bring audiences to their feet with its positive message and uproarious sense of humor.

