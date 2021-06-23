ALTON - Every day, progress is made on the construction of the new Alton Middle School Gym.

In recent days, significant progress has been accomplished. The new middle school gymnasium walls have going up and Alton Superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner speculates that sometime in November the project should be completed.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The new middle school gymnasium is definitely going to help us lower P.E. class sizes, as well as keep the kids at the school for athletic practices and competitions," she said. "We will use both the Annex Gym and new gym for competition and practices. The physical education teachers are very excited to have that facility to better serve students and student-athletes."

The new gymnasium comes after some huge changes to the Public School Stadium field, bleachers, track, and scoreboard. The field will again be showcased in the fall with Alton High School and Marquette Catholic High School football games and Marching Band performances.

More like this: