National ‘Teens for Jeans’ Campaign Kicks Off January 12

Alton – Old blue jeans could quickly turn into cash directed at helping homeless youth. Alton Middle School students and staff are collecting the denim pants as a part of the “Teens for Jeans” Campaign.

A national campaign in partnership with Aéropostale and DoSomething.org, (the largest non-for-profit organization for young people and social change), “Teens for Jeans” encourages young people across the country to run a jeans drive in their school or community to help provide clothing for youth experiencing homelessness. Alton Middle School will host their denim drive between January 12 and February 13.

According to campaign leaders, over a million young people experience homelessness in the United States every year. One of the most requested items that young people in homeless shelters ask for is a pair of jeans. In the past seven years, young people across the country have collected over 4.3 million pairs of jeans through “Teens for Jeans.”

This year, the top collecting high school, middle school, elementary school, and college will each win a $5,000 school grant. In addition to the school grant, the school that collects the most jeans will win a private school concert with The Vamps, a pop band, and also Aéropostale t-shirts for the entire school.

Members of the community can support Alton Middle School’s drive by dropping off their gently used denim (any size/color) at any of the school’s offices at 2200 College Avenue from January12 thru February 13. For more information, please visit TeensForJeans.com or contact Alton Middle School Teacher Krista Ginestra at 618-474-2200 and kginestra@altonschools.org.

