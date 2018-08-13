ALTON - The Alton Middle School cheerleaders have been working hard all summer with their fitness levels at Iron House CrossFit in Godfrey.

Alton Middle School cheerleading coach Felicia Alexander said the girls have been working on conditioning and building muscle at Iron House with Lesley Elkins, one of the crossfit trainers from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

“The girls range from age 10 to 12 and several of them haven’t missed one day of this training,” she said. “The girls opted out of the regular cheer camp and decided this would be a better use of their time and said it would help with their stunting and tumbling skills.”

The Alton Athletic Association provides financial help for the training, Alexander said.

“This will help the girls build new cheerleading skills,” Alexander said. “The girls have really enjoyed it. Lesley Elkins came out with several work out circuits that focused on sharpening jumps, motions and tumbling skills.”

