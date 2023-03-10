ALTON'S GALLUP WINS BOYS CROWN, DWIGGINS TAKES GIRLS TITLE IN JUNIOR HIGH BOWLING CHAMPIONSHIPS: Jillian Dwiggins won the girls individual title, while Keigan Gallup won the boys championship in the Junior High School Team and Individual tournament, held March 7-8 at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.

Dwiggins had a two-game series of 418, throwing games of 212 and 206, on Mar. 7 and on the next day, Gallup had a pair of 231 games for a 462 series that gave him first place on the day. Both competed as individuals, with Columbia winning the boys title with a 1,424 team score, while Mascoutah took the girls team title with a 1,322.

Kamryn Buchanan was 25th for Alton Middle with a score of 308, with games of 158 and 150, Jaycee Dwiggins was 77th with a score of 227 with a 112 and 115, and Alyssa Holder was 78th with a score of 225 with a 95 and 130, and Lindsey Riebel had a 211 for 86th with scores of 115 and 96.

In the boys standings on Saturday in the SIJHSAA Regional Bowling Tournament at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights, Whiteside Middle School of Belleville won the team title with a three-game score of 2,109, with Alton coming in second at 2,026, third place went to Belle Valley of Belleville with a 2.007, in fourth place was Waterloo with a 1,995 score, fifth place went to Central Junior High of Belleville at 1,926, Mascoutah Junior High was sixth with a 1,909, finishing seventh was Highland with a score of 1,898, Carriel Junior High of O'Fallon was eight at 1,890, Breese D12 Elementary came in ninth at 1,873, Trenton Wesclin was 10th at 1,862, Albers/Damiansville Middle School was 11th with a 1,773 and the 12th and final team spot was claimed by Lebanon, with a 1,749. Collinsville Middle School just missed with a 13th place finish at 1,663, while Triad Middle was 15th at 1,604.

The individual champion was Tewrrell Glasper of Central, who threw a three-game series of 728, with Jaden Offermann of Highland fourth with a 609 and Alton's Brayden Buchanan fifth at 604. To go along with Buchanan's series, Alton had Matthew Woof shoot a 518 series, while Keigan Gallop had a two-game series of 353, Darian Johnson had a two-game series of 307, Ben Schulte had a single game of 137 and Jackson Lewis had a single game of 107.

To go along with Offermann's series, Highland saw Trent Hediger toss a 465 series, Garrett Pryor had a 458 set and Briley Mollet threw a 366.

Collinsville was led by Hayden LaDrew's 460 series, while Amarion Hall had a 419 set, Maddox Durham had a two-game series of 275, Brody Hogenson tossed a two-game series of 252, Shane Box had a single game of 130 and Simon Frey had a single game of 127. None advanced to the state meet.

Triad's top bowler was Jack Burrlesman's 434 series, while Landon Wongler tossed a 421 set, Tyson Self had a two-game series of 288, Dylan Noder had a two-game set of 217, Nathanial Mattison had a single game of 132 and Jackson Naylor threw a single game of 112, with none of the Knights' bowlers advancing to state.

Dwiggins Leads Alton With 447 Series, Jacko of Collinsville Takes Individual Crown

In the girls tournament, Smithton Middle School won the team championship with a three-game series of 1,726, with Collinsville coming in a very close second at 1,722, third place went to Mascoutah at 1,717, in fourth place was Wesclin at 1,704, Waterloo came in fifth at 1,612, taking sixth place was Grant Middle with a 1,583, Lebanon came in seventh at 1,568, Joseph Arthur Middle School of O'Fallon was eight at 1,547, Edward Fulton Middle School, also of O'Fallon, came in ninth at 1,519, in 10th place was Carriel Middle at 1,478 and Triad took the 11th and final team spot with a 1,442. Highland Middle was 13th at 1,409, while Alton Middle finished 15th with a 1,328.

Jacko won the individual championship with a three-game series of 684, while teammate Kellen Stephens finished sixth with a 486 set. To go along with both Jacko and Stephens, Tamryn George shot a 307 series, while Hayley Henson had a 245 set. Triad was led by Hailey D'Aunoy's 396 series, with Grace Zitta throwing a 390 set, Reece Nadler shot a 346 series, Olivia York had a single game of 120 and Aubrey McK had a single game of 75.

Jillian Dwiggins led Alton with a 447 series, while Savannah Spinks had a two-game set of 244, Hayleigh Greenberg had a two-game series of 198, Mariyah Edwards tossed a two-game series of 188, Lindsey Reibel had a two-game set of 161 and Emily Dierking had a single game of 89.

Highland was led by a 431 series by Haley Merkle, while Jossilyn Gaffner shot a 374 series, Dyna Lentz had a 369 series and Rylee Schmitt tossed a 235 set. No Alton or Highland bowlers qualified for the state tournament.

