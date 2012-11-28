ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital has received renewal of its Emergency Department Approved for Pediatrics (EDAP) status through 2016.

“This is another indication that our physicians, nurses and staff are doing an excellent job improving the health of the people and communities we serve,” says Teresa Depper, manager of the AMH Emergency Department. “Alton Memorial Hospital is committed to providing the best emergency care for the special needs of children. Our staff is highly trained and children are in the best hands when they come to Alton Memorial for treatment.”

Hospitals that earn the EDAP designation have verified that they are capable of meeting key pediatric emergency care standards, which include:

-- RN’s and physicians certified in Pediatric Advance Life Support and other ongoing education;

-- Adequate staffing and provisions for pediatric consultation and backup to support pediatric emergency care services;

-- Availability of essential pediatric equipment, supplies and medication;

-- Implementation of protocols for inter-facility transfers of critically ill and injured children to a specialized care center;

-- Meeting and passing all state qualifications determined by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“The contributions that Alton Memorial has made to the Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC) Facility Recognition program over the last several years is recognized and appreciated,” said Jack Fleeharty, division chief of EMS and Highway Safety for Emergency Medical Services Region 4 in Illinois. “Alton Memorial is encouraged to continue the provision of quality pediatric emergency care and assisting in the delivery of care within Region 4.”

Since 1998, more than 100 hospitals in Illinois have received recognition by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the EMSC program for having the essential resources and capabilities in place to meet the emergency and critical care needs of seriously ill and injured children.

Hospitals can apply for one of three levels of voluntary recognition. Hospitals that provide comprehensive emergency services and meet defined pediatric emergency care requirements can seek recognition as an Emergency Department Approved for Pediatrics (EDAP). Facilities that have a pediatric intensive care unit and can provide specialty inpatient services for the pediatric patient can seek recognition as a Pediatric Critical Care Center (PCCC). The Standby Emergency Department for Pediatrics (SEDP) recognition is for hospitals that provide stabilization measures and have transfer guidelines in place when more definitive pediatric care is needed.

Alton Memorial Hospital was recently ranked as No. 1 in the state of Illinois for patient safety and third in the United States. AMH has also been designated as a primary stroke center by The Joint Commission. Legislation is in process that will require stroke patients to be transported to the nearest certified stroke center, and Alton Memorial is the only such hospital in the metro east.

