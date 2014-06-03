ALTON, IL -- The Wound Care Center at Alton Memorial Hospital, a member of the Healogics network, is participating in the first Healogics National Wound Care Awareness Week from June 2-6.

One of nearly 600 Healogics managed centers, the Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine at Alton Memorial offers advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds. Program directors across the nation will dedicate the entire week to visiting local physician offices to provide education to help staff identify patients that may benefit from advanced wound care.

Chronic wounds affect millions of people in the U.S. and the incidence is rising, fueled by an aging population and increasing rates of diseases and conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and the late effects of radiation therapy. Untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb.

“There are many patients living with non-healing wounds who are unaware of treatments available in their local communities,” said D. Scott Covington, MD, FACS, Chief Medical Director for Healogics, Inc. Covington goes on to say, “Adjunctive therapies for appropriate patients can help heal wounds faster than traditional methods. We want to make advanced wound care available to all patients who would benefit but we must educate the communities we serve about the services we offer.”

People with wounds that have not improved with traditional methods of treatment in four weeks may benefit from a visit to the Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine at Alton Memorial. To schedule an appointment, please call 618-433-7066 or visit www.altonmemorialhospital.org/WoundCare.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. Healogics and its affiliated companies manage nearly 600 wound care centers in the nation and see nearly 200,000patients per year through a connected network of centers, partner hospitals, academic medical centers, patients and families. Leveraging its scale and experience, Healogics utilizes an evidence-based systematic approach to chronic wound healing in treating an underserved and growing patient population. For more information, visit www.healogics.com.

