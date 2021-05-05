ALTON – Four Alton Memorial Hospital departments were recently recognized with top awards from national health care research leader Professional Research Consultants Inc. (PRC).

The Digestive Health Center earned a Top Performer award for the second consecutive year. PRC’s highest honor recognizes health care facilities, service lines and hospital units who score at the 100th percentile for the Overall Quality of Care percent “Excellent” score in PRC’s national client database for the prior year.

“The Digestive Health team works very well together, in a very efficient way,” said Amy Toenyes, manager of the DHC. “During the pandemic, we had to make some scheduling adjustments and add some steps to getting signed into the department, but they have been able to give the same exceptional care. I have some amazing employees who have worked in this department for several years. The knowledge base of the nursing staff is outstanding and their attention to detail is what helps make the care excellent.”

The Digestive Health Center offers a full range of diagnostic tests to uncover stomach and intestinal disorders, and provide therapeutic procedures for treatment. For more information or to schedule an appointment with a gastroenterologist, call 618-463-7874.

The AMH Human Motion Institute, Cardiac Cath Lab and Alton Multispecialists Pediatrics received 5-Star Awards, which are awarded annually to health care facilities, service lines and hospital units who score in the top 10 percent (at or above the 90th percentile) of the PRC national client database for the prior year. These awards are based on the percentage of patients who rate the facility or unit as “Excellent” for the Overall Quality of Care question.

The Human Motion Institute team, a perennial PRC award winner, offers inpatient and outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy with a team approach. Outpatient services are offered at three convenient locations –- the AMH campus (Ground floor, Olin Wing); Alton North, 226 Regional Drive; and Bethalto at 155 E. Bethalto Drive. For more information, call 618-463-7429.

“I’m proud of our talented therapy team, dedicated to providing genuinely excellent quality of care,” said Sue Walker, PT, MBA, manager of Rehab Services at AMH. “We provide the best therapy close to home.”

The Cardiac Cath team puts the latest diagnostic and treatment technology in the hands of the region's most experienced heart care team. Board-certified cardiologists, cardiac-trained nurses and technicians work in the area's most advanced cardiovascular lab, and perform more heart catheterization, angioplasty and stent procedures than any other hospital in the River Bend area. For more information, call 618-463-7427.

“The dedicated Cardiology team at AMH has a wide range of experience,” said Cathy Wagner, manager of the Cardiac Cath Lab. “They work together as one unit to provide excellent care and compassion to our patients, physicians and each other. Their dedication to our patients and team is beyond anything we can ask.”

Alton Multispecialists Pediatrics treats young patients at its offices located on the second floor of the AMS building, 1 Professional Drive in Alton. For more information, call 618-463-8500.

“Quality has always been a priority for the physicians and staff at Alton MultiSpecialists,” said Sherri Henson, executive director of AMS. “Dr. Kelly Lindsey and Dr. Steven Zenker’s pediatrics team is a very caring and talented group of people that treat our patients like they are family. Earning this award validates their dedication to our patients.”

“Everyone in our hospital works extremely hard to earn the respect and trust of our patients, physicians and the communities we serve,” says Dave Braasch, president of AMH. “I’m very proud of the staff and physicians working tirelessly through the Covid Pandemic. Throughout it all they continuously strive to improve the quality, safety and experience of our patients and their families. Our team’s focus is to always make medicine better.”

Professional Research Consultants Inc. is a national health care market research company. For more than 35 years, PRC has facilitated millions of interviews, delivered insightful reports and provided customized research solutions to hospitals and healthcare organizations. Services measure community perceptions, brand positions, patient experience, physician alignment and engagement, and employee engagement. PRC is also a certified vendor for government-mandated CAHPS surveys and has partnered with more than 400 communities across the U.S. to conduct Community Health Needs Assessments.

