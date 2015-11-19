Honored veterans were, left to right, Ron Rawlings, Navy; Bryan Hartwick, Air Force; Claribell Trochuck, Army; Bob Thompson, Air Force; Cristal McDowell, Navy; Ed Avery, Air Force; Samantha Berry, Army; Vanessa Harvey, Army; and Don LeMoine, Air Force.

Alton Memorial Hospital held a lunch on Veterans Day to honor staff who have served in the United States military. At the far right are AMH President Dave Braasch and Debbie Turpin, vice president of Patient Care Services. Honored veterans were, left to right, Ron Rawlings, Navy; Bryan Hartwick, Air Force; Claribell Trochuck, Army; Bob Thompson, Air Force; Cristal McDowell, Navy; Ed Avery, Air Force; Samantha Berry, Army; Vanessa Harvey, Army; and Don LeMoine, Air Force.

