



ALTON – The Alton Memorial Hospital stroke team received a positive review from The Joint Commission during its biennial visit on May 14. The surveyor was very complimentary of the staff and the facility, including Jeremy Brown, the new AMH Stroke Center coordinator, and ER manager Kristen Jones, whom Brown succeeded.

The surveyor stated that several of Alton Memorial’s initiatives, especially the Mobile Integrated Health program that its EMS team started earlier this year in an effort to reduce hospital readmissions, illustrated the hospital’s care and concern for the people and communities it serves.

“I think it was a very successful survey.” said Debbie Turpin, vice president and chief nursing officer of Alton Memorial. “Kristen and Jeremy did an excellent job of presenting our program and our data. Kudos to everyone who assisted in this endeavor.”