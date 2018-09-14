ALTON – Alton Memorial Hospital and the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville women’s basketball team are hosting the Lil’ Cougar Clinic from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, at the Vadalabene Center.

The clinic is for girls in first through sixth grades. Registration has a $10 fee. To sign up, call 618-650-2791 or email mgrothe@siue.edu.

The entry fee includes a T-shirt, basketball, a picture with Eddie the Cougar and a pizza party at the end of the clinic, which offers girls an opportunity to learn from current SIUE coaches and players. The clinic will teach the fundamentals of basketball, with breakout sessions focusing on the importance of nutrition, study skills and making good decisions.

