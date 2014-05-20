ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital, in partnership with the American Heart Association, is offering a free “Family and Friends” CPR class from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 14.

The course will be held at the AMH facility at 161 N. Bellwood Drive in East Alton. To register for the course, contact Debbie Woelfel at 618-258-9930 or daw5900@bjc.org.

Don’t take a CPR course for yourself; take it for your family and friends. All you need are your hands and a few hours of training to learn how to help save someone in a life-threatening situation. Performing effective CPR immediately after someone suffers sudden cardiac arrest can double their chance of survival.

The Family and Friends course is a community CPR course and does not meet CPR certification requirements of employment or required professional credentials.

